Jackie Shroff Took Care Of Disha Patani While Working Together – Jackie Shroff took care of Tiger’s alleged girlfriend, used to take his favorite food for the actress

Mumbai. Actor Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff’s name has been associated with actress Disha Patani. The two are spotted together on several occasions. This year both had also gone to Maldives to celebrate the holidays. Both the families also respond lovingly to their social media posts. Jackie Shroff has also worked with Disha in the film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. Jackie has also shared the experience of working with Disha. In an interview, Jackie while praising Disha said that he sometimes used to take food items for the actress.

‘Disha is the Charming Lady’

Talking about Disha in an interview, Jackie Shroff said, ‘Disha is a charming lady. There is honesty in his eyes. She may look simple, but at the same time, when she dances, she is energized. I know he has a huge fan following on social media. For me these kids are far ahead of me. These kids are disciplined and have strong working principles.

Jackie further said that, ‘He harmonized professional ethics with Disha. I respect all the leading ladies. Whether they are newcomers or have done some films or my seniors, I treat everyone equally. I kept the same respect with Disha and treated the set with restraint. Although we ate together several times. Disha loves to eat gothies on her cheat days and I used to take it for her.

Significantly, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff are reportedly dating each other. The news of dating between the two has been in the news since 2016, when the two did a music video ‘Befikra’ together. Both the actors appear together many times on outings, vacations, dinner dates. However, both of them have not given any statement regarding dating.