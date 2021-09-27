Jackie Shroff’s first visit to Dev Anand: Jackie Shroff shared his interesting story behind his first meeting with Dev Anand:

Jackie Shroff thanks his mentor Dev Anand for his film career. Jackie Shroff told a funny story from his first meeting with Devanand. In addition, Jackie recounted a story in Pentagon, when God Anand climbed the black wall.

Speaking about his meeting with Dev Anand, Jackie Shroff said, ‘His son Sunil Anand took me to meet him. I think he must have seen some of my ads that morning and when I was standing in front of him with his son he said – I saw your picture in the morning and you are standing in front of me in the evening. I’ll give you a role. He gave me a role. Everything happened so fast that I couldn’t believe it. I got the role of the second lead. Naturally Dev Saheb himself was in the lead role. He called me 15 days later. I went to see him again, he said he has given my role to Gemini. I went from the second main protagonist to the second leading villain (after Shakti Kapoor). I was locked up in 15 days.



Jackie was asked if he had expressed his displeasure. Jackie replied, “It was God’s blessing for me that his hand was on my head.” He has a hand in shaping my acting career. He had sown these seeds.

Jackie said, ‘God Anand never sat quietly in one place. Always standing, directing and always active. I remember there was a structure in Pachgani where there was a black wall, its height was 15 feet high. He climbed on it and asked the cameraman to take a close-up. The cameraman asked- Sir, how do I climb? To this he said – Why can’t you go when I can climb? Sir was young. ‘