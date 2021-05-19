Jackie Shroff's makeup artist Shashi Satam passes away; actor tweets condolences

Jackie Shroff’s makeup artist Shashi Satam, who labored with the actor in films Hero, Parinda and 1942: A Cherish Chronicle, handed away at a clinic in Mumbai. He turned as soon as in his 70s.

The actor’s spouse Ayesha Shroff acknowledged Satam turned as soon as conserving unwell and ultimate week he suffered a stroke.

He breathed his ultimate on Monday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Scientific establishment.

“He turned as soon as thrilling outmoded since sooner than ultimate yr’s lockdown. However he outmoded to restful sit down on the place apart whereas his assistant did my husband’s makeup. Closing Wednesday he fell in his leisure room and had a stroke and handed away yesterday,” Ayesha Shroff knowledgeable Press Perception of India.

Jackie Shroff, 64, took to Twitter on Tuesday to mourn the lack of lifetime of his make-up man of 37 years.

“Shashi Dada Will frequently be throughout the deepest nook of my coronary coronary heart. My make up explicit individual for 37 years handed away,” he wrote.

All via his decades-long career, Satam additionally labored on present movies love Karz, Teri Meherbaniyan, Kaash, Kyon Ki… and Hulchul.