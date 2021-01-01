Jackie Shroff’s reaction to the kissing scene: Special Jackie Shroff says boy Tiger Shroff became a hero doesn’t mean I shouldn’t do kissing scenes in movies 26/11 interview night Shouldn’t I do kissing scenes in movies?

Jaggu Dada aka Jackie Shroff, who has mixed in almost every type of role over the last four decades, is in the spotlight these days. It is making headlines for the new film ‘The Interview: Night of 26/11’ to be released on OTT. Jackie will be seen in a stylish role as a war journalist in the film. Known for his great style, Jackie Shroff is a much better person and father than any experienced actor. In an exclusive interview with Navbharat Times, Jackie Shroff spoke on the plight of his Mumbai-style film, siblings, son Tiger, his mother, an old friend and Corona. When asked about the kissing scene in the film, he gave an interesting answer. Jackie Da said, ‘Boy Tiger Shroff has become a hero, so shouldn’t I do kissing scenes in movies?’

Why did you get inspired to make a movie like 26/11’s The Interview Night?

My father was also a journalist at one time. He used to write in Blitz under the names of KH Shroff and PK Karanje’s tabloids. When I got the offer of this role, I thought I would have the opportunity to become a journalist like my father. Although my character is a war journalist. This war journalist is pressured to interview the star and then the story turns and turns into a murder mystery. A lot happens in a one-night stand. Then I saw that its director Lawrence Postma is very smart. He has also directed major Hollywood actors like Malcolm McDowell. When he brought this story to me, I thought I should roll my eyes at this movie. This is an adaptation of a Dutch film.

On the one hand your actor son Tiger Shroff is seen in an action-romantic role and on the other hand you are seen doing a kissing scene in this movie, so was there any hesitation? While doing such intimate scenes?

– No, there was no hesitation. I am an actor. Tiger may not be my contemporary actor, but if he does any role, I have to hold my role too. I will not give up my separate role as an actor with the thought that my son has become young. My shoes are starting to come to him. I want to wear his jacket. Even though he’s wearing my shoes now, we’re both competitors. Mashaallah, she has made her place in the industry, she has earned her respect. People are now starting to call me Tiger Shroff, so the case has become something else. I also get encouragement from Tiger and he also loves that his dad is still so agile. Baba has not given up yet.

Can you give your son Tiger some tips on industry or acting methods?

– No. There is no discussion related to our movies at home. His nature is that he studies alone. Prepares for his role. She has been like this since school days. We usually talk about spirituality and trees and plants. Yes, I certainly pray to God about the action sequences on his screen.

Your movie is OTT release. Even though cinemas were not opening in Maharashtra, ‘Bell Bottom’ turned to cinemas. What would you say about the condition of cinemas during the Corona era?

Today OTT has emerged as a strong synonym. There will be many such platforms in the near future and this will only grow the business. I don’t think it will take long to open cinemas in Maharashtra too. As far as cinema halls and OTT are concerned, there is a difference between watching a movie on a sheet and watching a movie on a handkerchief. If you want to see Suryavanshi, that sheet will only look good in a cinema hall. It will be fun to watch Granger, Action and Big Starcast there. By the way, OTT and other platforms are a big help for the entertainment trust. This has given work to many forgotten artists and technicians. Now as I made my OTT debut with criminal justice and I am enjoying it.

How did you feel after spending nearly four decades in the industry?

I don’t feel any change in myself. Even today, I make lentils, rice and ladyfinger and eat them with my own hands. I still love my old friends. In love with plants. Things of the heart are the same. Where will Bon change me? How will DNA change? Previously, he used to line up for toilets in three-light keys, which he did not need when he arrived at La-Papio (his current residence in Bandra). My tongue may have improved a bit. Yes, the loss of the mother is always felt. I tried to give my mother every pleasure. When we used to stay at the three-lane four-lane road, we used to know when my mother used to cough at night. But when I went to a luxurious duplex like La Papio, my room and my mother’s room were next door. One night she had a sudden heart attack and I didn’t even know it.



Which of the old artists are you currently in contact with?

– Danny Sir I have very good friends. I always meet Sanju Baba. Sometimes there are discussions with Anil (Kapoor). No discussion with Sunny Bhaiya (Sunny Deol). There is a lot of discussion with Bunty (Kumar Gaurav). Sometimes I call myself Gemini Da. I am very much in love with Raj Babbar Saheb, so whenever I meet Dharamji I press his legs and back. I also occasionally visit the homes of Ashaji (Parekh), Waheeda Ji (Rahman) and Tanu Ma (actress Tanuja). I am in touch with Amrita Singh. I get along well with all the young fellow artists. I go to parties with him many times. I usually party with the children of my co-stars. They are all my best friends. They don’t let me grow old.

What message do you want to give people during Corona’s difficult times? You have also helped many needy artists and journalists like Savita Bajaj financially?

We have been taught that when helping someone, you do not have to look them in the eye. All I have to say is be patient, never take your work, health and money for granted. Adopt an ant-like attitude when it comes to savings. How does she store food on a rainy day? In such a difficult time when there is no work, you have to pay the rent of the house and also have to make dal roti. Then the disease comes, so you get wind. That’s where saving comes in handy. I saw the helplessness of junior artists, planting dancers, backstage artists, fighters and poor independent journalists. Baap re baba, I started to feel a lot of pain. This time too will pass, we are cured of diseases like plague, cholera and AIDS. Pay attention to your breathing and understand the importance of your family.

