Jacob Blake, who was shot by the Kenosha police, is struggling to heal.
The jury considered the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse, the man at the flashpoint of all the trouble in Kenosha, Jacob Blake, was miles away in Chicago, where he underwent physical therapy in an attempt to walk again.
In August 2020, a Kenosha police officer shot and killed Mr Blake, a black man, and paralyzed him, prompting angry protesters to take to the streets to protest police brutality. When the protests were vandalized and set on fire, Shri. Rittenhouse and others with guns went to the scene and said they wanted to protect businesses.
Mr Blake, 30, is partially paralyzed, and plans to walk by himself next summer, said his uncle, Justin Blake, who was on the steps outside the courthouse in Kenosha for most of the trial.
“His days are bad, no doubt, but he’s very grateful to be alive,” said Justin Blake of his nephew.
He has rarely spoken publicly since Jacob Blake was shot. But he told CNN in August that he thought there was a difference between how the police treated him and how Mr. Rittenhouse, who is white, treated them.
CNN quoted Mr Blake as saying, “for whatever reason they told me to shoot, they had every reason to shoot him, but they didn’t.” “Honestly, if his skin color was different – and I’m not prejudiced or racist – he might have been labeled a terrorist.”
Mr Blake does not follow every turn in the Rittenhouse trial, his uncle said, and instead focuses on treatment and new side work, printing T-shirts. “He should focus on himself, his children and his new normal,” said Justin Blake.
