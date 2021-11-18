Jacob Blake, who was shot by the Kenosha police, is struggling to heal.

The jury considered the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse, the man at the flashpoint of all the trouble in Kenosha, Jacob Blake, was miles away in Chicago, where he underwent physical therapy in an attempt to walk again.

In August 2020, a Kenosha police officer shot and killed Mr Blake, a black man, and paralyzed him, prompting angry protesters to take to the streets to protest police brutality. When the protests were vandalized and set on fire, Shri. Rittenhouse and others with guns went to the scene and said they wanted to protect businesses.

Jacob Blake Credit … Adria-Joy Watkins, via the Associated Press

Mr Blake, 30, is partially paralyzed, and plans to walk by himself next summer, said his uncle, Justin Blake, who was on the steps outside the courthouse in Kenosha for most of the trial.