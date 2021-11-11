Jacob Blake’s Uncle Waits Outside Courthouse in Rittenhouse Trial

With the recent Kyle Rittenhaus trial unveiled, the view outside Kenosha County Courthouse is largely quiet.

The most consistent person on the stone steps during the trial was Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s uncle, a Black Kenosha resident who was shot in 2020 by a white police officer who brought Mr. Rittenhouse to the area.

Jacob Blake, who survived the shooting but was partially paralyzed, has passed away, family members say. But Justin Blake was in court again Wednesday, as Mr. Rittenhaus testified. Mr Blake was often alone or with only a handful of people because the trial was over, but he said he believed other people would join in the protest later in the day.

He said he believed the rights of black people – including the right to protest – depended on Mr Rittenhouse’s conviction. He was furious when he learned that Mr Rittenhaus was crying on the witness stand, notifying the men he had killed, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum.