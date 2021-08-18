Jacob deGrom’s Injury Overshadows Mets Victory

A big blow from Michael Conforto on Sunday saved the Mets from a completely disastrous weekend in Pittsburgh. Conforto, an outfielder who had the worst season of his career, landed a two-run homer in the ninth inning to put the Mets past the Pirates, 7-6.

It was fine, sure, but it was something like a cheap farewell gift at the end of the sullest party of the year. Ahead of Sunday’s win, there were four losses – two games and two superstars – which infused a fun season with a sudden sense of dread.

The Mets had three hits on Friday and lost. Ahead of Saturday’s game, shortstop Francisco Lindor was put on the injured list with a grade 2 right oblique strain that will keep him from playing for weeks. That night, Edwin Diaz gave up a late-game grand slam with two strikeouts in the ninth.

This was all bad enough – and then came the news Sunday morning that the tightness in Jacob deGrom’s right forearm, on his throwing arm, would send him to the casualty list. The Mets played shorthanded on Sunday and announced after the game that Jerad Eickhoff would start in Cincinnati on Monday. They still haven’t named a starter for Tuesday’s game.