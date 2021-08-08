Jacob Desvarieux, Guitarist Who Forged Zouk Style, Dies at 65

This obituary is part of a series on people who died during the coronavirus pandemic. Read about others here.

Jacob Desvarieux, the guitarist and singer who led Kassav ‘, an internationally renowned group from the French West Indies, died on July 30 in a hospital in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, the island where he resided. He was 65 years old.

The cause was Covid 19, Agence France-Presse reported.

Mr. Desvarieux and Kassav ‘founder, bassist Pierre-Edouard Décimus, created a style called zouk by merging Afro-Caribbean traditions from the French West Indies with clean electronic dance music.

Kassav ‘has made nearly two dozen official studio albums, and the group has recorded two dozen additional studio albums credited to individual members, as well as numerous live recordings.