Jacob Peterson’s shootout goal leads Stars past Blackhawks



Jacob Peterson made it a point to score the winning goal for the Dallas Stars.

He was just about.

Until then, Chicago’s Mark-Andre Flurry stopped everything in the first 65 minutes and four of the first five star shooters in the shootout. But Peterson skated, netted Flurry and slided a backhand in the middle of his leg at the bottom of the sixth round to give the Stars a 1-0 victory on Friday night.

“I’ve tried (going on) before, in fact, on precision, and it worked,” Peterson said. “So I thought, ‘Let’s try again.'”

Pak found behind the net against Flurry, who made great saves against Jason Robertson and Roop Hintz in control.

“Too bad with that goal in the end,” Flurry said. “We were right there.”

Jake Ottinger of Dallas, who wears No. 29 in honor of Flurry, stopped Jake McCabe to start the sixth round.

“Flurry, he made some great saves for them, but Jack made big saves at the right time,” said Dallas coach Rick Bones.

Alex Debrinkat of Chicago and Robertson of Dallas scored in the first shootout round. Fleury and Ottinger then stop four shots each. Ottinger then stops McCabe, who opens the way for Peterson.

“Fleury knows all our boys,” Bones said. “So throw someone there who has no idea what he’s going to do.”

Dallas won its second in a row and fourth in the last five. The Blackhawks dropped their second draw.

Otinger made 34 saves under control and achieved the eighth shootout of his career and the first this season.

Fleury, 37, has made a handful of impressive saves in his 27 stop regulations, his 71st career shutout and fourth-place finish of the season.

Fleury’s two saves stand out. He kicked his right foot in the first period to take a 2:33 left goal from Robertson, the puck flying over the net. He then climbed to the top with 6.5 seconds left, sliding to grab Hintz’s point-blank drive. That one Hintz is shaking his head and the crowd is roaring in approval.

“I thought there were only a second or two left,” Hintz said. “I shot too fast.”

Within 23 seconds of overtime, Flurry was lucky when Tyler Seguin’s sting fell from the crossbar.

Ottinger stopped Patrick Kane from 15 feet out at 3:05 in overtime.

The Blackhawks’ top two chances came in the same shift in the middle of the third season. The screen shot of Dylan Storm went past Otinger and the left post. And 16 seconds later, Otinger was able to move Debrinkat’s 12-footer to the side.

The Blackhawks, 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games, again suffered from a lack of scoring. In five of their previous nine defeats, they have scored one goal or stopped.

The Stars have won their previous five road games, including a 4-1 win in Colorado on Tuesday when they managed just 20 shots on goal.

Note: Neither team scored in the power play, the Stars had three chances and the Blackhawks had two. … After two goals and two assists in Dallas’ win over Colorado on Tuesday, C. Joe Pavleski was held without a point for the seventh time in eight games. … Chicago captain Jonathan Toyes, out due to injury for eight matches, was kept in injured reserve until Jan. 26. Blackhawks F Jujar Khaira, who missed his 12th game, was transferred to the long-term injured reserve.

The next one is coming

Stars: Go to Arizona on Sunday, then play three of the next four at home.

The Blackhawks will continue their five-game home stand against Florida on Sunday and host New Jersey and St. Louis next week.