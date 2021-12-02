Jacqueline Avant, Philanthropist and Wife of Music Producer Clarence Avant, Is Fatally Shot



“He always had a car to pick me up and I thought, ‘Who is this man?'” Ms. Avant said. “One day, I think, he was really trying to beat me and for some reason, he mentioned how much he paid for the internal revenue service.”

In the documentary, the actors and producers who knew the couple were amazed at the longevity of their marriage and their intense loyalty to each other.

“They look so amazing,” said actor Jamie Foxx. “They still look like they have a wedding cake on their feet, like they just dropped the Soul Wedding Cake.”

Ms. Avant was a past president of Neighbors of Watts, a charitable organization that provided star benefits for childcare and other needs. She was also an elementary school teacher and a passionate collector of Japanese lacquer boxes.

Mr. Avant started Sussex Records in 1969 and signed Bill Withers, releasing some of his best songs, including “Anat No Sunshine,” “Use Me” and “Lean On Me.” In 1971, he started broadcasting Avant Garde, one of the first black-owned radio stations in the country, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Mr. Avant was accommodated in the House in the month of May.

Over the years, Mr. Avant has also worked with Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Babyface. He helped promote Michael Jackson’s “Bad” World Tour in 1987 and was chairman of the board of Motown Records, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The couple’s daughter, Nicole A. Avant was the creator of “The Black Godfather”, in which Mr. Obama and Mr. Clinton, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the presidential candidate at the time. Nicole Avant is married to Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos and is a former US ambassador to the Bahamas.