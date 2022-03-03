Jacqueline Avant’s killer pleads guilty to shooting death in Los Angeles-area home



The alleged killer of Jacqueline Avant, a longtime philanthropist in the Los Angeles area, who was shot dead during an attack on her Beverly Hills home, pleaded guilty Thursday to her shooting death.

Ariel Menor, 30, appeared in a Los Angeles court in a wheelchair and a suicide vest, according to Los Angeles Fox 11. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm, and two counts of burglary with one person present.

He confessed to using an assault long-barrel piston during the crime and shooting a security guard during the robbery, who was not injured. If sentenced on March 30, he faces up to 170 years in prison.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement, “The crime continues to shake the conscience.” In this case, the defendant faces up to 170 years in prison and is ineligible for adult parole. Our Bureau of Victim Services will continue to liaise with families and their representatives to provide trauma-informed services. “

The mayor has a long criminal history, including a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery in November 2013. He was sentenced to one year in prison for grand theft and was granted parole in March 2018. In July of that year, he escaped but returned. Supervised on parole in August 2018.

Avant, 81, married Clarence Avant, better known as “The Godfather of Black Music” at the time of her death on December 1, 2021.

An hour after the shooting, the mayor was arrested on suspicion of shooting himself in the leg during a robbery at another home in the Hollywood Hills, authorities said.

One judge noted that he was released on parole in September 2021, a few months before the murder, which sent shockwaves to Los Angeles at a time when violent crime was on the rise.

After her death, Oprah Winfrey and many other celebrities and public figures, including former President Bill Clinton, reflected on her life and philanthropic work.