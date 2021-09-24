Jacqueline Fernandes: Kajal Agarwal Nagarjuna has dropped out of The Ghost and will be replaced by Jacqueline Fernandes
South Indian film superhit actress Kajal Agarwal married her long time boyfriend Gautam Kichlu in 2020. Now news is coming that Kajal Agarwal is pregnant. Meanwhile, news is coming in about Kajal Agarwal that actress Nagarjuna has dropped out of the film ‘The Ghost’ and will be replaced by Jacqueline Fernandes.
Kajal Agarwal, who married her long time boyfriend Gautam Kichlu in October 2020, is pregnant. Since Kajal Agarwal is expected, the actress is also making a lot of big decisions on the professional front. According to our sources, Kajal Agarwal has dropped out of Nagarjuna’s The Ghost and has been replaced by Jacqueline Fernandes.
A source close to the film’s team said: “The filmmakers have already contacted Jacqueline Fernandez and are awaiting an official announcement soon.” Kajal and Gautam have not yet made an official announcement about the pregnancy. Kajal Agarwal’s fans are very happy to know about her pregnancy. However, this is good news for them. Kajal is currently completing all the shooting and brand contracts.
Praveen Sattaru is directing Nagarjuna Akkineni’s ‘The Ghost’. The film will be produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao and Sharath Marar. Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran will be seen in important roles.
