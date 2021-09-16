Jacqueline Fernandes: Kapil Sharma Show Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Could Not Marry Kareena Due To Kapoor Family
During the show, Kapil Sharma asked Yami Gautam about her secret marriage to Aditya Dhar, the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike. To which Yami replied, ‘The reason behind getting married in a very private way is my grandmother. She was the only grandmother. Who said we would get married following the COVID-19 protocol. So only 20 people attended our wedding. Notably, Yami and Aditya Dhar got married in the mandi of Himachal Pradesh in the presence of only twenty guests.
After hearing the story of Yami Gautam’s wedding, Saif Ali Khan shared an interesting story about his marriage, which Kapil couldn’t help but smile. Saif Ali Khan said, ‘When we got married, we also decided that we would only call a very close family. But the Kapoor family has at least 200 close families. We also decided that we would only invite close family members. But there are at least 200 people in the Kapoor family). I am very scared of expensive weddings. I have 4 children now. Thinking about all this makes me very scared.
