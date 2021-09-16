Jacqueline Fernandes summoned for money laundering: Jacqueline Fernandes summoned by ED: Jacqueline Fernandes will appear before ED officials in Delhi by September 25.
The ED’s probe is based on a Rs 200 crore scam registered by the Delhi Police through financial crimes. Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the main accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has already been booked on several counts of fraud and is currently lodged in Delhi’s Rohini Jail.
Jacqueline Fernandez’s statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had on August 23 said it had seized a luxury beach bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash, 2 kg of gold, 16 luxury cars and other expensive items in the case.
