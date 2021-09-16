Jacqueline Fernandes summoned for money laundering: Jacqueline Fernandes summoned by ED: Jacqueline Fernandes will appear before ED officials in Delhi by September 25.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again issued summons to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes in a money laundering case. The ED has already questioned him in the same case. Jacqueline Fernandez now has until September 25 to appear before ED officials in Delhi.

Jacqueline Fernandez had previously been interrogated for about 5 hours on August 30th. In the meantime, he was given questions and answers about thug Sukesh Chandrasekhar. However, sources also said that Jacqueline Fernandez has been included in the case as a victim, not an accused.



The ED’s probe is based on a Rs 200 crore scam registered by the Delhi Police through financial crimes. Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the main accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has already been booked on several counts of fraud and is currently lodged in Delhi’s Rohini Jail.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had on August 23 said it had seized a luxury beach bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash, 2 kg of gold, 16 luxury cars and other expensive items in the case.