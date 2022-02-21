Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon share new pictures from Bachchan Pandey! Romance with Jacqueline and threats to Kriti, Akshay Kumar’s different style shown in new posters

Sanon is very scared

In this picture Kriti Sanon is very scared as Bachchan Pandey is seen threatening her. Apart from this, in the second picture, she is seen with Akshay Kumar but in this too she is scared. He wrote the caption along with the picture.. ‘Bachchan and Myra, how was the trailer?’

constantly commenting

Fans are constantly commenting on this post of his. People have liked the trailer very much and they are also liking this dreaded style of Akshay Kumar. It is being said that Akshay Kumar is doing something different from this film which probably any star has done before.

He can play a variety of characters

Anyway, Akshay Kumar does so many films in a year that he can play many types of characters. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in this film, Arshad Warsi is also going to be seen in the lead role.

In the trailer, you will get an idea that he is going to be seen doing amazing work again. The film is directed by director Farhad Samji and produced at Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house.

waiting for release date

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release date of the film. Apart from this film, Akshay Kumar is busy with about half a dozen projects.