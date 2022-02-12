Jacqueline Fernandez and Michelle Morrone’s much awaited song “Mud Mud Ke” is out! Jacqueline Fernandez and Michelle Morrone’s much awaited song “Mud Mud Ke” is out!

Ever since the video of Jacqueline and Michelle surfaced, it has created quite a stir on the internet and fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the song. Michelle Morrone has debuted in India with “Mud Mud Ke”. It is a full on peppy party number where Jacqueline helps the police to nab the gangster played by Michelle. Both are looking very hot together and their chemistry is setting the screen on fire.

Of course, Jacqueline’s dance moves are as graceful as ever. Jacqueline has announced the release of the song on her social media and writes,

“Finally it’s here! #MudMudKe official music video with @iammichelemorroneofficial out now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel check out the crazy video and let me know your favorite part in the comments section”.

The song is sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar. Jacqueline Fernandez has a lot of projects lined up, she has two big releases next month like Attack and Bachchan Pandey. Tony Kakkar is famous for his songs that they are fantastic.

Apart from this, she has already shot for Circus and Ram Setu. Now, as per reports, she is going to start shooting for AL Vijay movie soon. His movies explode after release.

