Jacqueline Fernandez and Shakti Mohan create hook step reel on chart buster ‘Mud Mud Ke’! Jacqueline Fernandez and Shakti Mohan create hook step reel on chartbuster ‘Mud Mud Ke’!

After launching the scintillating teaser and poster of the much-awaited song ‘Mud Mud Ke’ featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Hollywood star Michelle Morrone, the makers on Saturday unveiled the full song which garnered demand from the audience, especially the party poppers. Jacqueline’s latest dance number ‘Mud Mud Ke’ has been highly appreciated by the audience, the industry and especially her ardent fans, who couldn’t stop raving about her hot avatar, sizzling moves and her chemistry with Michelle.

Featuring dance, drama and high-speed action sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, ‘Mud Mud Ke’ turns out to be a foot-tapping club number with an intriguing storyline, featuring the hot on-screen duo –

Includes Jacqueline and Michelle. After the success of the song, Jacqueline shared a video on her social media featuring herself and the song’s choreographer Shakti Mohan, dancing to the hook steps of ‘Mud Mud Ke’.

Jacqueline wrote, “@mohanshakti of course we had to do the hook step reel!!! Can’t wait to see you all dancing on #mudmudke @shaanmu start directing!! @greeshx flabum gal” Jacqueline has big banners,

These include two films ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘Kick 2’ with Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Circus’, ‘Attack’ with John Abraham and a Hollywood project with other unannounced projects. Huh.

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 14:37 [IST]