Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar are dating! Lawyer claims in money laundering case, actress has issued a statement clarifying

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for nearly 7 hours on Friday in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. After this interrogation, ED officials told that the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had gifted an expensive car to Jacqueline. Now a new twist has come in this case. Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s lawyer Anant Malik has claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekhar were dating each other.

Talking to the media on Saturday, the lawyer claimed, ‘Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating each other. I am telling this news on the basis of information received from reliable sources. Meanwhile, a statement has been issued on behalf of Jacqueline Fernandes, which said, ‘Jacqueline Fernandes was called by the ED to testify as a witness. She has recorded her statement and will fully cooperate with the agency in the investigation in future also. Jacqueline denies the alleged reprehensible statements made about the relationship with Sukesh and his wife.

Jacqueline clarified that she has no relationship with Sukesh and his wife Leena Maria Paul and is not dating anyone. Nora Fatehi’s name also came in this case, after which the Enforcement Directorate questioned her.

Nora has said in this case that she is being made a victim and she is giving full help to the investigating agency. On Nora’s statement, Sukesh’s lawyer has said that Nora is calling herself a victim but the truth is that she was also gifted a BMW car.

Please tell that Sukesh Chandrasekhar wanted to launch his wife and Malayalam film actress Maria Leena Paul in Bollywood. For this, Sukesh had talked to many directors and producers and told them not to worry about money. Leena played a character in the film ‘Madras Cafe’ for which Sukesh had paid a hefty amount. The investigating agency has told that Sukesh used to give expensive gifts to actresses with extortion money.

