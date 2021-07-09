Jacqueline Fernandez Bold Photoshoot by Dabboo Ratnani Pictures Getting Viral | Jacqueline Fernandez’s new photoshoot created an uproar, hiding her body with a sheet

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has got her latest photoshoot done by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, in which she is seen giving an intense look in a very bold style. Dabboo himself has shared this photo on his Instagram account, in which Jacqueline is seen hiding herself with a white sheet.

Dabboo wrote this in the caption

This look of Jacqueline Fernandez in open hair is injuring the hearts of crores of fans. In the caption of the photo, Dabboo Ratnani wrote, ‘Wake up early every morning, so that when others are dreaming, then at that time you can work to make your dreams a reality. Beautiful Jackie.’ In no time, many likes and shares have come on the picture and fans are praising this photo in the comment box.

was seen in water

Let us tell you that Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in the song Pani Pani by rapper Badshah. This music video of Jacqueline became viral very fast. Many people are making Insta reels on it and this song has made a place in the playlist of crores of people. Talking about the upcoming films, Jacqueline will soon be seen working in the film Bhoot Police.

Jacqueline will be seen in these films

Jacqueline’s poster from the film has been released recently, in which Jacqueline Fernandez is seen in a killer style. Apart from Bhoot Police, Jacqueline’s many films are also in the queue. She will soon be seen working in the films Attack, Circus, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Jacqueline is going to debut in Tamil cinema through Hari Hara.

