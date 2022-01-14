Jacqueline Fernandez didn’t agree to Nagarjuna’s “The Ghost” because of this? Jacqueline Fernandez didn’t agree to Nagarjuna’s “The Ghost” because of this?

Entertainment

1 min ago
Information

By Filmibeat Desk

Information coming in is that Jacqueline is not a component of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s “The Ghost”. Nowadays, everyone seems to be speculating concerning the varied the explanation why the actress was not a component of the movie as nobody is aware of concerning the fact behind it. Nonetheless, we’ve got come to know from our sources that Jacqueline was in talks for the venture final yr however she determined not to be a component of it,

Since the dates required for the movie schedule weren’t obtainable with Jackie. It was finalized in November final yr itself and each the producer and Jacqueline determined to transfer on to their subsequent venture in peace.

Jacqueline will at the moment be seen with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey, Assault and Rohit Shetty’s Circus. There was a dialogue about this movie for a very long time and the followers are additionally ready for it.

It’s well-known concerning the actress that she could be very lively on social media and that is the explanation why her photos hold going viral. Presently, she is engaged on her initiatives.

On the work entrance, she is going to subsequent be seen within the movie Kick 2 with Salman Khan. A couple of months again Salman Khan had introduced this movie. It will be nice to see each of them collectively once more.

english abstract

Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez didn’t agree to Nagarjuna’s “The Ghost” because of this? Learn the small print.

Story first revealed: Friday, January 14, 2022, 16:40 [IST]

