Jacqueline Fernandez faces difficulties in money laundering case, may be questioned again!

News oi-Salman Khan

Sri Lankan-origin actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been in news for some time now due to money laundering case and some kind of news keeps coming out about it. Jacqueline Fernandez is being questioned continuously regarding this matter. This is the reason that many projects of Jacqueline have suffered losses. A day after the ED arrested Pinky Irani, the woman who introduced actress Jacqueline Fernandez to thug Sukesh Chandrashekhar,

Sources have said that the investigating agency may summon the actress again in the extortion case. Top ED sources have said that it is necessary to call Jacqueline again for questioning as Pinky Irani had approached Jacqueline’s personal secretary to introduce Sukesh to Jacqueline.

If reports are to be believed, “Sukesh and Jacqueline became friends after meeting. Pinky Irani is on ED remand till December 14. Jacqueline will be called for questioning. ED will summon her again for further questioning.”

According to India Today, the ED arrested Pinky Irani on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Earlier, the investigating agency had questioned Jacqueline for more than seven hours on December 8.

The ED questioned him again the next day for the second consecutive day in connection with the case. Jacqueline Fernandez would have been on The-Bang tour with Salman Khan at this time but due to this she could not go out. Salman Khan is currently in Riyadh with his team.

english summary Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez faces difficulties in money laundering case, may be questioned again! Read the details.

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 13:15 [IST]