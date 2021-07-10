Jacqueline fernandez latest photoshoot for dabboo ratani calendar

New Delhi. Like every year, this year also Bollywood’s celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is launching his new calendar. In which every big celebrity of Bollywood is taking part in it and doing photoshoot and also sharing their pictures on social media. In this calendar, Dabboo has now also seen Jacqueline Fernandes wreaking havoc. Recently, Jacqueline has not shared some pictures on Insta, which her fans are very fond of. Jacqueline is looking very sensuous in this picture. Fans are commenting interestingly on this.

Dabboo Ratnani shared this picture on his Instagram, in which Jacqueline is seen sitting on the bed and covering herself with a white sheet. Sharing this picture, Dabboo wrote – Wake up early in the morning, so that you can fulfill your dreams. Dabboo has given a touch of morning mood to this photo of Jacqueline.

In the second picture going viral, Jacqueline is wearing a white floral crop top. And with this, Jacqueline has done nude makeup to give a complete look, in which she looks quite bold.

These pictures of Jacqueline Fernandes are becoming quite viral on social media. Bessie Jacqueline shares her hot and beautiful photo videos and tries to attract the fans with her look. Jacqueline Fernandez has more than 520 lakh followers on Instagram.

There is no information about actress Jacqueline’s upcoming films. But some time ago he posted some pictures on social media. In which she was seen doing dance rehearsals. In such a situation, fans are speculating that Jacqueline is going to play a role based on dance in her upcoming film.

Talking about Jacqueline’s workfront, these days she is seen creating panic in the song video album, apart from this she will soon be seen in Salman Khan’s film ‘Kick 2’. Along with this, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Circus’ and Bachchan Pandey. Along with this, she will also be seen in the film ‘Bhoot Police’.