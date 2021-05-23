Jacqueline Fernandez leaves us awestruck with her yoga poses, but her cats steal the thunder –watch video





Jacqueline Fernandez is thought for her love for wellness. The actress is deeply into yoga. All through the lockdown, she has been practising yoga at house. As we all know, she lives alone in Mumbai. Giving Jacqueline Fernandez firm are her cats. She has round six of them. She has shared a video the place we are able to see her carry out a few of the most wonderful asanas and poses. Nevertheless, the stars of the present are her cats, Urus and the white one. We’re not sure whether it is Milo or Yoda. The cats appear to be as involved in the yoga session as her. Certainly one of them additionally does an ideal stretch pose. Additionally Learn – From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn – this is the LATEST UPDATES on the initiatives of those 10 Bollywood stars

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a cat lover since ages. She typically posts her moments with them. As many pet lover with vouch, her cats act like her stress-buster. A few them are attractive Persian cats with lengthy hair. The actress’ has been busy professionally with films like Cirkus, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Bhoot Police and Kick 2 in her kitty. She has additionally began the YOLO Basis to assist individuals in the pandemic. Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information Right this moment: Akshay Kumar clarifies OTT launch of Sooryavanshi and Bell Backside, Tovino Thomas’ Kala again on OTT, Damaged But Stunning 3 track and extra

The actress has been distributing masks, sanitizers and different stuff to needy individuals and frontline employees like cops and visitors policemen in the pandemic. She additionally tied up with a Roti financial institution to feed the poor. The actress believes that she coming from a place of privilege, she should do her bit for society. Jacqueline Fernandez has at all times believed in philanthropy. Throughout the first lockdown, she was seen at Salman Khan’s farmhouse for a very long time. The celebrity and she or he are good buddies for a very long time. Additionally Learn – Bollywood’s spiciest extra-marital affairs that left followers and movie business shocked

