Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering 200 crore case actress questioned by the Enforcement Directorate. ED to question Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering 200 crore case

Jacqueline questioned by ED

Jacqueline was stopped at the airport by the ED due to the look out circular. It seemed to the investigating agency that Jacqueline could leave for abroad on the pretext of work, which could hinder their investigation. Let us tell you that it is being speculated in the media report that if Jacqueline’s name gets stuck in this whole case, then its effect on her upcoming films will be clearly visible.

Millions bet on Jacqueline’s upcoming films

Its impact will be seen in Jacqueline’s upcoming film Attack. John Abraham’s Attack film is releasing on Republic Day. Due to the presence of Jacqueline in this film painted in the colors of patriotism, its effect on the film’s earnings will be visible. Jacqueline’s negative image will have a direct impact on Attack’s earnings. In such a situation, Jacqueline Fernandez has films earning several crores along with Ram Setu, Ranveer Singh’s Circus. Whose earnings may decrease due to Jacqueline.

this is the whole matter

The news of the relationship between Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar also came to the fore. There is also a case of recovery of 200 crores on Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline is considered a key witness in this case. The agency suspects that there was no transaction between Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez regarding this fraudulent money.

Sukesh gave a gift of close to 10 crores to Jacqueline

The next hearing of this huge fraud case on Sukesh will be held in the court on December 13. ED officials have so far kept silent on the role of Jacqueline in this entire case. However, it has come to the fore in media reports that Sukeshne has given a gift of close to 10 crores to Jacqueline. According to this, a set of diamonds, four Persian cats and lakhs of rupees in cash are also included.