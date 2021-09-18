Jacqueline Fernandez: Photos of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor enjoying a dinner date went viral

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the famous bird lovers of B-Town. Recently Arjun Kapoor and Malaika appeared on a late night dinner date. Meanwhile, the two were seen holding hands. Both the stars wore face masks following the protocol of Kovid-1 of. Arjun and Malaika were seen walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai.



Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora formalized their relationship in 2019. Malaika and Arjun often share beautiful pictures on their social media accounts while enjoying the holiday. Malaika Arora and Arjun often share photos with each other. The picture of the two is being liked a lot on social media. And as a result, photos of the two go viral on social media.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor last appeared with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes in the horror comedy ‘Ghost Police’.

Video: Arjun Kapoor showing a hair care session, commented Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora loses heart over Arjun Kapoor’s hairstyle, shares video and shows mood

Video: Malaika Arora was doing a lot of waist while dancing, Amrita gave a push

Arjun Kapoor bought an expensive SUV Maybach GLS600, which is priced in crores