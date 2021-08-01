Jacqueline Fernandez reacted on her own poster of the film ‘Vikrant Rona’, VIRAL PHOTO | Jacqueline Fernandez got crazy seeing her own poster, gave a funny reaction

New Delhi: The poster of actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s upcoming film ‘Vikrant Rona’ has become quite viral. Now Jacqueline has given such a reaction by going in front of this poster, seeing that her fans are going crazy. The photo has got millions of likes in a few minutes. He has shared many photos with this picture, all of which are now going viral.

Jacqueline did this gesture

Jacqueline Fernandez says that her upcoming film ‘Vikrant Rona’ will be very special and memorable for her. Now in the latest post, Jacqueline is seen standing in front of the poster, blinking her eyes and pointing to Victory with her hands. See these pictures…

Will romance with this South Superstar

The actress has joined Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa’s multilingual film. Jacqueline will be seen playing the character of ‘Gadang Rakkamma’ who runs an inn at a fictional place. She will also be seen dancing with Kichha Sudeepa in the film.

This is Jacqueline’s look

The makers have released the first look of Jacqueline Fernandez’s on-screen character of Raquel D’Costa aka Gadang Rakkamma. Talking about the same, Jacqueline shared that, ‘The team of the film is very welcoming and every moment that goes into producing it has been exciting for me. I thank the makers from all my heart for revealing such a gorgeous poster. This film is going to be very special and memorable for me.

what did the director say

Director Anoop Bhandari expressed that, ‘It feels amazing to be able to bring an element of surprise with all the announcements. Jacqueline’s poster was revealed to re-imagine the scale of the film and how much we are investing in fulfilling our promise of offering one to the audience. The film that will make his time in theaters worth it.

The producer said this thing

Producer Jack Manjunath said, ‘With the entry of Jacqueline, the story of the new hero of the world becomes even more exciting. We are happy to share a glimpse of what she brings to the film. We are on our way to create an extraordinary piece of cinema that will be remembered by generations to come and we are thrilled about the growing anticipation surrounding it.

The film will be released in 14 languages

The multilingual action adventure film will have a 3-D release in 14 languages ​​and 55 countries. Directed by Anoop Bhandari, produced by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath, co-produced by Alankar Pandian, ‘Vikrant Rona’ also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neeta Ashok.

