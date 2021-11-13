Jacqueline fernandez share her hot swimsuit pool photo

Entertainment

13 seconds ago
oi-Prachi Dixit

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is once again in discussion about her new photoshoot. This time Jacqueline Fernandez is again dominated by her bold pictures. In this photoshoot, Jacqueline is wreaking havoc with her style and glamour. In this picture, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen in a blue colored monikini. In this picture, Jacqueline Fernandez is posing in the pool wearing a swimsuit in a new style.

In this picture, Jacqueline Fernandes is also seen presenting the swimsuit in her own style. Jacqueline Fernandez is seen sharing some pictures from her Instagram account on Friday. In this picture, Jacqueline Fernandez wearing a printed deep neck blue color swimsuit is also posing by the side of the bridge.

Jacqueline Fernandez,

Enhancing her style, Jacqueline is seen wearing black glasses. In another picture, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen posing by the poolside. Drinks are kept with them. She is also seen posing to avoid the sun. Looking at these pictures, it seems that Jacqueline has also discovered the fun of vacation in this photoshoot. So far this special photo of Jacqueline has been viewed more than 10 lakh times.

While posting this picture, Jacqueline wrote for herself Pool Baby. Let us tell you that Jacqueline is counted among those actresses of Hindi cinema who are known for their glamor. In the coming days, Jacqueline has many big films in her account like Circus, Kick, Attack, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu. Along with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline will be seen in Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu. Which is the much awaited film of the year 2022.

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 15:57 [IST]

