Jacqueline Fernandez will now collaborate with AL Vijay for a horror thriller film! Jacqueline Fernandez will now do a blast with AL Vijay

Jacqueline Fernandez recently wrapped up shooting for Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Circus with Ranveer Singh directed by Rohit Shetty. And now, Jackie’s next project is with Thalaivi director AL Vijay. As per a reliable source, “It is a new space for the actress and she is all set for this challenge. This character is something she has never done before and the impressions have already started.

The film will be shot in London over a period of 2 months in an end-to-end schedule. While the filming will begin in March, the team will wrap it up by the end of April.”

Also, Jacqueline is also gearing up for the promotions of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ as the film will hit the theaters on Holi this year. The film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Productions starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon along with Jacqueline.

The actress has several big projects like Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Attack, Circus and Kick 2 which have already been announced. Fans have been waiting for the film for a long time.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for some time continuously for legal reasons. However, now she is completely concentrating on her work. Half a dozen of his films will come out in the years to come.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 17:17 [IST]