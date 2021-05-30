Jacqueline Jossa cheers on Dan Osborne at a celebrity charity football match by Saffron Lempriere



Jacqueline Jossa cheered on her husband Dan Osborne at a celebrity charity football match hosted by Saffron Lempriere at Billericay City Football Membership on Saturday.

The previous Eastenders actress, 28, passionately supported her TOWIE star husband, 29, within the sunshine as he performed within the fundraiser.

Additionally taking to the pitch in support of the psychological well being charity Thoughts in Mid and North-East Essex have been former West Ham participant Paul Konchesky, TOWIE’s Harry Lee, and comic Man Like Haks.

Jacqueline appeared animated as she yelled for her husband from the sidelines whereas she loved a drink within the scorching climate.

The actress threw her palms out and shouted as she inspired her husband within the match.

Along with his outstanding muscle tissue on full show, Dan minimize an athletic determine in a blue football package.

The fact star appeared pensive as he centered on his method and put his greatest foot ahead on the pitch.

In the meantime, Jacqueline opted for a laidback search for the time out at the charity football match.

The actress sported a basic plain black T-shirt, which she matched with a pair of stylish houndstooth shorts.

She accomplished her outfit with some trendy nude sliders that featured an attention grabbing gold buckle.

Good occasions: Occasion host Saffron Lempriere (proper) posed for a picture with former TOWIE co-star Clelia Theodorou at the occasion on Saturday afternoon

Jacqueline toted a white leather-based bag with tan straps and accessorised her outfit with an enviable Gucci belt and a dainty gold chain necklace.

The brunette styled her lengthy chestnut tresses in a modern straight type and tucked her hair behind her ears and away from her face as she watched the sport.

She accentuated her pure magnificence with a radiant make-up look and sported a flattering plum toned lipstick.

In addition to the psychological wholesome charity, Canine Belief in Basildon, Harp Homelessness in Southend and Haven Home Kids’s Hospice can even profit from the fundraiser.

To date on the occasions simply giving web page, £3,160 has been raised for the gathering of charities.

The day was hosted by the TOWIE star and radio presenter Bobby Norris with leisure offered by the fact star and newbie singer James Argent.

Arg, 33, attended the occasion with a thriller blonde who he was noticed cosying up with whereas watching the sport.

The pair laughed and joked as they watched the football within the sunshine.

And so they obtained up shut and private as they put their arms round one another subsequent to the pitch.

Arg, who lately underwent gastric surgical procedure for weight reduction, donned a short-sleeve gentle blue shirt for the occasion.

In the meantime, Arg’s date for the day donned a placing fuchsia gown for the game occasion and toted a stylish quilted black purse.

The thriller blonde bared a placing resemblance to Arg’s ex-girlfriend, Gemma Collins, who noticeably didn’t attend the charity match alongside her TOWIE co-stars.

And the self proclaimed diva has been having fun with romance of her personal as she lately rekindled issues together with her ex-fiancé Rami Hawash.

Jacqueline’s time out at the footie comes as she continues to focus all of her consideration on her household and the renovations at her new £1.2million Essex residence.

The actress has been remodeling her ‘perpetually residence’ with Dan after lately transferring into the property with their daughters Ella, six, and Mia, two.

MailOnline revealed in March the six-bedroom home boasts a giant kitchen and front room, in addition to a further research, fire and backyard, whereas Jacqueline and Dan’s room has its personal fascinating dressing space.

However in April, the mother-of-two admitted that the toll of the home transfer is inflicting her stress as she advised how issues ‘preserve going flawed.’

In a put up shared to her Instagram tales, she stated: ‘I have been actually confused. I am unable to truly clarify to you the way confused I’ve been.

‘It has been actually attending to me and it has been actually troublesome for me. Issues preserve going flawed.

‘5 issues might get executed, after which the subsequent minute, ten extra issues must be executed.’

The TV character went on to elucidate that she needed to take a few days away from the house to re-cooperate amid juggling the stress of transferring residence and caring for her daughters.

