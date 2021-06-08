Jacqueline Jossa continues to show off her impressive weight loss in sizzling fitted dresses



She has been flaunting her impressive weight loss on social media.

And Jacqueline Jossa seemed sensational as she posed in fitted dresses for sizzling social media snaps on Tuesday.

The actress, 28, confidently showcased her curves as she promoted her clothes line, as she first slipped right into a scarlet off-the-shoulder gown.

Wow: Jacqueline Jossa seemed sensational as she posed in fitted dresses for sizzling social media snaps on Tuesday

The outfit cinched in at her toned waist and teased a glimpse of her cleavage,

Her brunette tresses have been styled in comfortable waves whereas her fairly options have been enhanced with a wealthy palette of make-up.

The star additionally wowed in a black satin one-shoulder robe, which displayed her enviable legs, earlier than slipping into stylish summer season dresses.

Earlier this week the star shared a bikini-clad of herself lounging in a swimming pool throughout her latest journey to Portugal with her 3.2million followers.

Stylish: Her brunette tresses have been styled in comfortable waves whereas her fairly options have been enhanced with a wealthy palette of make-up

Glow: Jacqueline, 28, exuded confidence as she wowed in a reasonably floral gown

Glow: The star additionally slipped into cream flares and a polka dot high

Jacqueline confirmed off her ample belongings in the bikini high as she candidly leant in opposition to the sting of a swimming pool – earlier than exhibiting off two extra swimsuit clad snaps taken at completely different angles.

She saved her hair up in a bun utilizing a thick orange hairband.

She additionally began a Q&A with her followers on her Instagram story.

Beginning the session, she wrote: ‘Ask me something, lets have a catch up gang.’

One fan commented on Jacqueline’s physique following her weight loss saying it was ‘physique targets’, to which the star replied with two photos of herself and mentioned: ‘It is actually not, it is all about lighting and the way you maintain your self, and I really like excessive waisted clothes at all times lol.’

Sizzling: Earlier this week the star shared a bikini-clad of herself lounging in a swimming pool throughout her latest journey to Portugal with her 3.2million followers

Trim physique: One fan commented on Jacqueline’s physique following her weight loss saying it was ‘physique targets’, to which the star replied with two photos of herself and mentioned: ‘It is actually not, it is all about lighting and the way you maintain your self, and I really like excessive waisted clothes at all times lol’

Query time: The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share the image of herself lounging in a swimming pool throughout her latest journey to Portugal with her 3.2million followers – earlier than launching a Q&A

Within the photographs Jacqueline confirmed off her relaxed posture earlier than turning to the entrance for an additional sizzling snap.

The query and reply session began of humorously, with one fan asking why so many EastEnders characters ended up falling for Max Branning.

Jacqueline responded by saying: ‘Sooo many love him’.

Having solely simply returned from her journey to Portugal, her followers have been understandably eager to hear about her experiences of getting away following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

When requested how the journey was, Jacqueline mentioned: ‘It was so beautiful, cannot watch for the subsequent one. I really like coming again dwelling after vacation too although, perhaps I am odd lol. Love my very own mattress.’

‘How was Portugal’: One fan requested the fact star what Portugal was like as a vacation vacation spot

Responding to one query about what Portugal is like as a vacation vacation spot, Jacqueline mentioned: ‘It is a wonderful place, I have been many occasions and I find it irresistible each single time. Spain continues to be my fav although.’

Jacqueline was in a position to journey overseas thanks to the Authorities easing lockdown restrictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When requested on her opinions about measures being lifted on June 21, she mentioned: ‘Hurry up! I am a bit sceptical, I believe they’ll push it again once more for an additional mad cause. It has been means too lengthy now, we want to get again to regular life.

‘I am grateful for the lifting we have now had to this point, it has been beautiful to see household inside and in gardens and so on. It is simply loopy to assume any of this has even occurred. My thoughts is blown.’

Household time: All of Jacqueline’s responses to fan questions additionally included snaps of her with her youngsters whereas on vacation in Portugal

Jacqueline additionally revealed that her husband Dan Osbourne even joined the household in Portugal for 4 days in order that they may get pleasure from every week in the solar collectively.

Responding to a query from a fan who requested why she went on vacation, Jacqueline mentioned: ‘As a result of it was okay to accomplish that… I used to be allowed… Mad I’ve to say “was allowed”… like nations now have site visitors gentle techniques. Mad.

‘I wished to, my life my selection. All of the procedures have been in place, was utterly protected. All unfavourable checks and types stuffed in! Don’t fret my hun.’

One other fan questioned whether or not Jacqueline had had any cosmetic surgery, and though she mentioned she hadn’t had any, she mentioned she additionally wasn’t in opposition to it if another person felt it was proper for them.

High quality household time: One image uploaded by Jacqueline revealed her husband Dan had joined the household for 4 days in Portugal

What’s your greatest ick?’ Jacqueline joked with one fan concerning the greatest mistake guys could make to flip her off them

At one level, Jacqueline additionally mirrored on her profession and all that she has achieved to this point.

She mentioned: ‘I really like working and pushing myself, then I desire a break. As quickly as I am relaxed I panic and want the subsequent factor pending. My mind is intense.

‘I do typically have to remind myself of the 16-year-old that had no thought her life was about to change. I’ve managed to preserve who I’m and by no means let something change that.’

One fan requested Jacqueline for recommendation on coping with anxiousness, to which the fact star mentioned: ‘I by no means used to get anxiousness however I suppose when life will get extra worrying, adulting and so on, you simply have to count on a bit of hysteria.

‘I do not actually have any suggestions, I encompass myself with like minded beautiful individuals. I pay attention to my mind and physique when it is telling me to decelerate and take 5. I take very lengthy baths and take into consideration life.’

Coronavirus: At one level in the Q&A, Jacqueline corrected a fan who claimed that she was an anti-vaxxer

Recommendation: One fan wished Jacqueline to provide some recommendation for serving to to take care of anxiousness