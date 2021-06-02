Jacqueline Jossa continues to show off her weight loss as she wows in her new swimwear collection



Jacqueline Jossa continued to show off her unimaginable weight loss on Wednesday as she wowed in her new swimwear collection with In The Fashion.

The previous EastEnders star, 28, proved to be her personal greatest advert in the gorgeous images as she admitted she was ‘nervous’ forward of the photoshoot in Portugal as she has at all times ‘struggled to discover flattering swimwear’.

For one image, Jacqueline displayed her toned torso in a black and white patterned bikini high with matching high-waisted bottoms.

In a unique look, the I am A Celeb 2019 winner wowed in a surprising crimson swimsuit which highlighted her svelte determine.

Jacqueline additionally modelled a classy black swimsuit which had a cut-out on the torso and a summery gingham patterned merchandise of swimwear.

A distinct ensemble noticed the cleaning soap star in a reasonably floral print two-piece which had an identical wraparound skirt.

The actress additionally posed in a collection of clothes from her new vary, which launched on Wednesday night time, this included high-waisted trousers, a sundress and maxi coverup.

Attractive: Jacqueline additionally modelled a classy black swimsuit which had a cut-out on the torso

Work it: Different gadgets of swimwear included a summery gingham sample, left, and a reasonably floral print two-piece which had an identical wraparound skirt, proper

For the photoshoot, Jacqueline styled her brunette locks right into a voluminous wavy hairdo and added a slick of glamorous make-up.

Writing a candid caption alongside the snaps, the actress insisted that ‘each physique is a bikini physique’ as she admitted she was ‘nervous’ for the photoshoot.

Jacqueline penned: ‘I am actually so excited and proud for this!! 7pm guys all of it goes reside! I can’t inform you how nervous I used to be to shoot this as a result of I wasn’t positive how I might really feel however I am simply so proud of all of it.

Glamorous! The actress additionally posed in a collection of clothes from her new vary, which launched on Wednesday night time, this included high-waisted trousers

She’s prepared! Different gadgets included a classy sundress and maxi coverup

‘I felt so good in every little thing and I simply know you ladies are going to find it irresistible!! I’ve at all times struggled to discover flattering swimwear so the very fact I have been ready to design a spread in sizes 4-28 is simply everythinggggg!!

‘Take a look at the app at 7pm guys on @inthestyle and please let me know what you handle to get! So excited to see you all sporting it and feeling superb! ❤️.’

It comes after Jacqueline confirmed off her unimaginable physique in a excessive waisted crimson and white plaid two piece on Tuesday.

Carrying a full face of glam make-up her shiny brunette hair fell in free curls previous her shoulders.

Jacqueline playfully laughed in one other snap sporting a black and white plaid bikini.

In one other pic, the mother-of-two wore a black and white one piece swimsuit embellished with a belt across the waist.

The star confirmed off a few of her collections’ seashore cowl ups in a surprising off-the-shoulder white playsuit and one other black and brief sleeve white playsuit.

Regardless of wanting sensational, the I am A Celeb winner, admitted she was ‘dreading’ the swimwear shoot in Portugal.

Speaking after the unimaginable swimsuit images had been shared on-line, Jacqueline confessed she was feeling ‘pure dread’ forward of the In The Fashion shoot.

‘I’ve been terrified to shoot this, I am not measurement 6-8. So I have been so scared, however placing all of it on immediately and feeling so snug seems like a weight has been lifted.’

She later added: ‘I used to be tremendous snug in them swimming stuff. I used to be dreading it, precise pure dread nevertheless it truly all labored out. in the tip.

‘Thanks everybody for the stunning feedback and the messages and the DMS. Thanks a lot, so pretty.’

Jacqueline, who launched into a health overhaul earlier this yr, just lately stated she was feeling actually good after shedding half a stone, and she ensured to showcase the outcomes.

Earlier this week she shared a sequence of different snaps posing in her swimsuit collection for In The Fashion on Instagram.

The previous EastEnders star wowed as she confirmed off her toned abs in a noticed bikini as she soaked up the solar overseas.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline gushed: ‘I have been ready months to launch this.’

Jacqueline additionally showcased a classy seashore playsuit alongside different seems on her Instagram Tales together with a black swimsuit which the star effortlessly teamed with a wraparound, an eye-popping cut-out bathing swimsuit and a strapless bandeau bikini.

Saying when the collection is due to drop, the I am A Celeb winner wrote in half: ‘You guyssss I’m so excited to share this with you, I have been ready months to launch this.

‘Regardless that I helped design every little thing I can’t inform you how nervous I used to be about capturing it, not figuring out if I might feel and look good however severely guys simply wow!!

‘Every bit made me really feel unimaginable, the shapes we designed are so flattering!! Excessive waisted bottoms, ruched materials, cowl ups, the prints…. simply every little thing WOW!!

‘I actually can’t watch for you to see all of it!’

In March, she informed followers she was feeling ‘actually good’ in an Instagram chat and spoke about her weight loss journey throughout a Q&A, after confessing she’d struggled to stick to her new wholesome consuming plan.

When requested about how a lot weight she’s misplaced, she responded: ‘I do not truly know as of this week I have never seemed however over half a stone however I’ve acquired some time to do.’

It comes as Jacqueline continues to focus all of her consideration on her household and the renovations at her new £1.2million Essex residence.

The actress has been reworking her ‘endlessly residence’ with Dan after just lately shifting into the property with their daughters Mia, two, and Ella, six.