Jacqueline Jossa shows off her incredible physique in a series of bikini snaps



She has simply launched a new swimwear assortment with In The Type.

And Jacqueline Jossa proved to be her personal greatest advert in a series of snaps posing in her swimsuit assortment on Tuesday.

The previous EastEnders star, 28, confirmed off her incredible physique in a excessive waisted purple and white plaid two piece.

Carrying a full face of glam make-up her shiny brunette hair fell in free curls previous her shoulders.

Jacqueline playfully laughed in one other snap carrying a black and white plaid bikini.

In one other pic, the mother-of-two wore a black and white one piece swimsuit embellished with a belt across the waist.

The star confirmed off some of her collections seaside cowl ups in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder white playsuit and one other black and brief sleeve white playsuit.

Regardless of wanting sensational, the I am A Superstar winner, admitted she was ‘dreading’ the swimwear shoot in Portugal.

Speaking after the incredible swimsuit images had been shared on-line, Jacqueline confessed she was feeling ‘pure dread’ forward of the In The Type shoot.

‘I’ve been terrified to shoot this, I am not measurement 6-8. So I have been so scared, however placing all of it on at the moment and feeling so comfy looks like a weight has been lifted.’

She later added: ‘I used to be tremendous comfy in them swimming stuff. I used to be dreading it, precise pure dread however it really all labored out. in the tip.

‘Thanks everybody for the stunning feedback and the messages and the DMS. Thanks a lot, so beautiful.’

Jacqueline, who launched into a health overhaul earlier this 12 months, lately stated she was feeling actually good after dropping half a stone, ensured to showcase the outcomes.

Earlier this week she shared a series of different snaps posing in her swimsuit assortment for In The Type on Instagram.

The previous EastEnders star wowed as she confirmed off her toned abs in a noticed bikini as she soaked up the solar overseas.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline gushed: ‘I have been ready months to launch this.’

Jacqueline additionally showcased a fashionable seaside playsuit alongside different seems on her Instagram Tales together with a black swimsuit which the star effortlessly teamed with a wraparound, an eye-popping cut-out bathing swimsuit and a strapless bandeau bikini.

Saying when the gathering is because of drop, the I am A Superstar winner wrote in half: ‘You guyssss I’m so excited to share this with you, I have been ready months to launch this.

‘Though I helped design every little thing I can’t let you know how nervous I used to be about taking pictures it, not understanding if I might appear and feel good however significantly guys simply wow!!

‘Every bit made me really feel incredible, the shapes we designed are so flattering!! Excessive waisted bottoms, ruched materials, cowl ups, the prints…. simply every little thing WOW!!

‘I actually can’t wait so that you can see all of it!’

In March, she advised followers she was feeling ‘actually good’ in an Instagram chat and spoke about her weight reduction journey throughout a Q&A, after confessing she’d struggled to stay to her new wholesome consuming plan.

When requested about how a lot weight she’s misplaced, she responded: ‘I do not really know as of this week I have not seemed however over half a stone however I’ve obtained a whereas to do.’

It comes as Jacqueline continues to focus all of her consideration on her household and the renovations at her new £1.2million Essex house.

The actress has been remodeling her ‘eternally house’ with Dan after lately shifting into the property with their daughters Mia, two, and Ella, six.