Jacqueline’s troubles, Rajamouli ready, Abhishek’s faith

Jacqueline’s trouble

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who duped businessmen, politicians and eminent personalities, was arrested by the police and after that the Enforcement Directorate started questioning him. This Chandrashekhar has kept Bollywood in trouble these days because it is being said that Sukesh has had relationships with many film actresses. Selfie of famous actress Jacqueline Fernandez kissing Sukesh in the bathroom has been doing the rounds on social media for several days. Jacqueline has also been questioned. Sukesh has given Jacqueline many expensive gifts.

However, Jacqueline says that she did not know what Sukesh’s activities were. Obviously this trouble has troubled the Sri Lankan beauty. It is being said that these days Jacqueline wants help from Salman Khan to get rid of this. Salman has helped Jacqueline many times before. Jacqueline lived at Salman’s farm in Panvel during the Corona epidemic.

Rajamouli ready

‘Baahubali’ director Rajamouli is gearing up for the release of his new film ‘RRR’. ‘Bahubali’ earned about two thousand crores at the box office. Obviously there is pressure on Rajamouli right now because ‘RRR’ has to be compared to ‘Bahubali’. That’s why Rajamouli is busy making strategy for the promotion of ‘RRR’ these days. He also met Salman Khan in this connection.

However, after this meeting, rumors arose that Rajamouli wanted to cast Salman in his next film. But Rajamouli wants ‘RRR’ to have a premiere in Dubai for which Salman Khan will help him. The need for help from Salman arose because the number of fans of Salman Khan in Dubai is huge. So Rajamouli feels that if Salman Khan will be present as the chief guest at that premiere, it will benefit the business of ‘RRR’.

Abhishek’s faith

Abhishek is confident that his film ‘Bab Biswas’ releasing on OTT platform G5 from today can give a new twist to his career. Earlier, his film ‘Ludo’, ‘Netflix’ and ‘The Big Bull’ have been released on OTT platforms like ‘Hotstar’. However, Abhishek was also confident about his previous film ‘The Big Bull’ that it would benefit his career. But nothing like this seems to be happening. One of his films ‘Dasvi’ is ready, but no announcement has been made to sign any new film. He is definitely working in the Hindi remake of a Tamil film ‘Othatha Sheruppa Size 7’. But these films are not such that will bring a significant change in the condition and direction of his career.