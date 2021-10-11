jacresults.com: JAC Supplementary Results 2021: Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Results Announced, Here is the direct link – Announced on jacresults.com jac 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2021, Stages of Checking

Highlights JAC Supplementary Results 2021 Announced

The wait for about 45,000 students is over.

Check out the results at Jacresults.com.

JAC Supplementary Removal 2021: Jharkhand Education Council (JAC) Ranchi has announced the results of Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Examinations (JAC 10th, 12th Result 2021). Students who sat for these supplementary exams conducted offline can check their results by visiting JAC’s official website at jacresults.com. A direct link to the results of the three streams will be available on the official website.



JAC 10th, 12th supplementary examinations were conducted offline from 7th to 11th September 2021. About 36,000 students had appeared for the supplementary examination in three streams of Jharkhand Board 12th, while about 19,010 sat for the supplementary examination. All these students can check the JAC results with the help of their roll number and roll code.

JAC 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: First visit the official website of JAC mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Twelfth Exam Results, 2021 (S) – (Published on 08-10-2021) or’ X Exam Results, 2021 (S) – (Published on 08-10-2021) link.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your roll code and roll number here and click submit.

Step 4: Your supplemental result will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

The Jharkhand Board has also uploaded the results of Madrasa Examination, Medium (Sanskrit) and Central Vocational Examination along with the results of the supplementary examination. Students can view their results by visiting the official website.

Direct link to JAC 10th Supplemental Result

Direct link to JAC 12th Supplemental Result

Official website of Jharkhand Board