Jade Carey of the United States Wins Floor Exercise Gold
TOKYO – Jade Carey redeemed herself with a disappointing performance in the vault final to return here at the Tokyo Games the next day to win the gold medal in the floor exercise.
Dressed in a red, white and blue leotard that sparkled in the lights of the Ariake Gymnastics Center, she turned, twisted and danced to the top of the podium, performing her very difficult skills with power and ease. .
Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari won silver and two gymnasts tied for bronze: Japanese Mai Murakami and Russian Angelina Melnikova.
After realizing that she had won, Carey gave her trainer, Brian, who is also her father a big hug. The day before, the two had kissed on the competition field, but out of sadness.
In Sunday’s vault final, Carey, 21, from Phoenix, tripped while preparing for her first vault. She had planned to do a 2½ Yurchenko, which consists of 2½ twists in the air and a single flip, but could only do one flip, with no twists. His low score for that jump ruined his medal chances. She left the competition in tears.
But Carey had a chance to bounce back at those Games and grabbed it.
In qualifying, Carey was third in the floor practice, behind Ferrari, who was first, and Simone Biles, second. Biles opted out of the final, although she announced on Monday that she would compete in the balance beam final on Tuesday – her last possible event at the Tokyo Games.
Maggie Astor contributed reports.
