Jade Carey of the United States Wins Floor Exercise Gold

TOKYO – Jade Carey redeemed herself with a disappointing performance in the vault final to return here at the Tokyo Games the next day to win the gold medal in the floor exercise.

Dressed in a red, white and blue leotard that sparkled in the lights of the Ariake Gymnastics Center, she turned, twisted and danced to the top of the podium, performing her very difficult skills with power and ease. .

Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari won silver and two gymnasts tied for bronze: Japanese Mai Murakami and Russian Angelina Melnikova.