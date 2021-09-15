Jade Thirlwall looks chic after revealing that Perry and Leigh-Anne have yet to meet kids

Jade Thirlwall looked stunning in a cream sweater vest that she wore over a blue shirt as she arrived at Capital Breakfast Radio Studios in London on Wednesday.

The Little Mix star, 28, showed confidence in trendy leather trousers and heeled boots for her radio look.

Their outing comes after Jade recently revealed that she has yet to meet bandmate Perrie Edwards’ son Axl and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s newborn twins.

Showcasing her usual glamour, Jade opted for a bright pink handbag to add a pop of color to the ensemble.

She styled her brunette locks into a chic sleek bun and her neutral makeup accentuated her flawless features.

The musician stopped taking pictures with fans and headed to the studio.

Since her Little Mix bandmates gave birth just a few days apart last month, Jade is ninth, and is now on maternity leave.

Leigh-Anne and fiancé Andre Gray welcomed twins five days before Perry and partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed son Axl into the world in August.

Although the girls have been friends for 10 years, Jade tells Jimmy Hill on the Capital Evening Show that she has yet to meet Tat.

She said: ‘I haven’t met the kids yet, but I’m leaving, I was giving them a little space because there was a lot going on, bless them, so they need some time.

Although the bandmates have been sending Jade pictures and updates on the kids.

She said: ‘Leigh actually sent me a picture of the babies and I was like: ‘What is that’ and she was like: ‘This is s**t.

‘It was a really beautiful picture of him and then like poo next to him. I was like: ‘…oh, right!'”

It comes as Jade has vowed to stay on a different floor of the hotel than when she begins the tour, now Leigh-Anne and Perry have three newborn children.

Say cheese! Jade smiles as she poses for multiple selfies with Little Mix fans

In an interview aired on Lorraine, which was recorded before the birth of pop stars, Leigh-Anne told Lorraine Kelly: ‘It’s good to do it together. [with Perrie] And just share this experience – it’s so beautiful and apparently Jade is helping us out… she’s breaking the whip for us!

Perry continued: ‘Jade has been amazing. She is going first and last, so we can get a little more time at home.’

Jade then added: ‘I’m so excited to be an aunt again… though I’ll definitely be staying on a different floor of the hotel’ [on tour]!’

She continued: ‘Can I just say, they’re breaking it! We’ve been working so hard lately, I don’t know how they’ve done it? She is a goddess.

Double trouble: Leigh-Anne and fiancé Andre Gray welcomed twins in August