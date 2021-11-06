jadeja-funny-answer-to-media-after-beating-scotland-in-super-12-for-race-to-semifinal-afghanistan-beat-new-zealand-points-table-t20-world-cup-2021 – ‘Then pack the bag and go home,’ Ravindra Jadeja gave a funny answer to the media’s question; India’s fate depends on Afghanistan’s victory

India beat Scotland by 8 wickets to register a resounding victory. Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs in this match. He was also adjudged player of the match. One of his funny answers in the post-match press conference is also covered on social media.

What is the condition of India’s group?

India beat Scotland by 8 wickets to achieve the best net run rate in Group 2. Scots were bundled out for just 85 runs by the Indian bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja bowled brilliantly, taking three wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs.

India chased down 86 runs in 6.3 overs to make their net run rate the best in Group 2. Now India will have to beat Namibia by a good margin to reach the semi-finals and also pray that New Zealand loses to Afghanistan.

After this match, Ravindra Jadeja represented India in the press conference and gave funny answers to the questions of the media. In the meantime, a question arose that what would happen if Afghanistan could not beat New Zealand?

Giving a funny answer to this question, Ravindra Jadeja said, ‘Then pack the bag and go home and what else.’ The video of this reply of the Indian all-rounder started becoming very viral on social media and people started giving their reactions.

From India’s group i.e. Group-2, Pakistan has reached the semi-finals after winning all its matches so far. The battle for the second spot continues between New Zealand, India and Afghanistan.

Journalist “It’s being said that if Afghanistan beat NZ then India has a chance to qualify. But if Afghanistan don’t beat NZ, then what? Ravindra Jadeja “Then we’ll pack our bags and go home, what else. pic.twitter.com/A3kZADs1OS — Baabar Azam ?️ (@BaabarAzam) November 6, 2021

New Zealand are second with 6 points after winning 3 out of 4 matches. New Zealand’s net run rate is +1.277. On the other hand, India are in third place with four points after winning 2 out of 4 matches. India’s net run rate now stands at +1.619, the best in the group.

Afghanistan have also won two out of 4 matches and secured four points and are at the fourth position with a net run rate of +1.481. Scotland and Namibia are out of the race for the semi-finals.