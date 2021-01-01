Jadeja had landed before Rahane, the plan failed, what was the strategy to send him to number five

The Indian team management surprised the world when star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came in to bat at number five. Veterans like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara were back in the pavilion in the first innings of the fourth Test. Virat Kohli was handling a march. Ajinkya Rahane had to come on the field after the third wicket fell, but everyone was surprised to see Jaddu holding the bat.

Why did Jadeja come in fifth?

A world-class batsman with 12 Test centuries and 24 fifties. Whose average is 44 after 44 Test matches. Which grows better on foreign soil than at home. What was the idea behind encouraging players and Ravindra Jadeja to bat instead of being the team’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane? However, as soon as Jaddu was dismissed for 10, the plan collapsed.



Rahane-Pant is struggling with poor form

The only reason behind this plan is to stay and the current nature of Pant. Rahane scored 5, 1, 61, 18 and 10 runs in five innings of the three-match Test series against England, while Shabha Pant scored only 25, 37, 22, 2 and 1 runs. Jadeja, on the other hand, has scored three triple centuries and two double centuries in the fifth innings. Although all these scores are not international but first class cricket.

On this change

What the veterans said

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who was sitting in the commentary box, did not agree with the team management’s decision. According to Manjrekar, India was trying to combine left and right on the pitch. Former skipper Sunil Gavaskar had also admitted that India’s move would make it difficult for English bowlers to catch their line length. Because the right line of the right hand becomes the leg-stump line for the left hand.