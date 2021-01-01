Jadeja injured in knee: Ravindra Jadeja taken to hospital for scan before fourth Test against England

Highlights The fourth Test of the series will be played at The Oval from September 2.

Jadeja was injured on the second day of the third Test

Both teams are tied 1-1 in the five-match series.

New Delhi

Ravindra Jadeja, a senior all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, was taken to Leeds Hospital for a scan on Saturday. Jadeja suffered a knee injury during the third Test against England.

Jadeja suffered the injury while fielding during England’s innings on the second day of the Headingley Test. Jadeja shared a photo of himself on his official social media Instagram page, with the caption, ‘No good place to stay’.

If the reports are to be believed, Jadeja’s injury is not serious and the team management is not too worried about him. India lost the Headingley Test by an innings and 76 runs. England have drawn 1-1 in the five-match series.

The Indian team will leave for London on August 30. If nothing big is revealed in the scan report, Jadeja will go with the team. The fourth Test of the series between India and England will be played at The Oval from September 2.

Senior offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to get his first chance in the current series as the Oval’s pitch is backed by spinners. Before the Test series, Ashwin played county matches for Surrey. He took 6 wickets in the second innings.

There could be a change of playing XI for the fourth Test

A fast bowler can be placed in the fourth match. Ishant Sharma’s place in the Leeds Test seems to be in jeopardy. Maybe this formula can balance the team. Removing Ishant provides an extra batting option. Be it the fast bowler batsman option in Shardul Thakur or the spin option with Ashwin. Ravichandran will bat better than the seventh-ranked Shami.

