Jaden Ivey, No. 5 Purdue end Rutgers’ run over ranked teams



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

For Purdue coach Matt Painter, Jaden Ivy’s ability to break down the defense was the difference.

Ivey scored 25 points, Zach Edey added 15 points and No. 5 Purdue beat the Rutgers 84-72 on Sunday, finishing against the Scarlet Knights’ recent success ranked teams.

The Rutgers have won their last four games, all against top 25 teams.

Boilermakers shut down the string because Ive did most of his scoring in the line, 15 of 18 free throws. Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovich each scored 11 points and Mason Gillis 10 points (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten).

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Jack Eddie and Trevion Williams combined for 10-of-14 from the field and Eddie made 5 of 6 shots.

“I think the teams know that if they can play 1-on-1 with us, we have a high chance of scoring,” Williams said. “It’s all about the other team deciding. You’re either going to play 1-on-1 with us or you’re going to drown and we’re going to deliver it to our shooters. It’s working to get us inside. Out.”

Paul Mulkahi scored 15, Clifford Omorui added 14, Ron Harper Jr. 12 points and Geo Baker 11 points for the Rutgers (16-10, 10-6).

“We were trying to push the lead,” Ivey said. “We didn’t want it to come very close. We played great team basketball today. We did stretch dramas. They pushed our whole game. I felt patient and we took what they gave us.”

Balance is important, Painter said.

“We had the balance to play basketball and created enough 3 seconds,” Painter said. “We had some openings that you want to see go down. We just kept trying to run, we outbound them and in their place there was less turnover than them and still lost. Tonight we overtook them and had less turnover and won if. You do it. You have a chance and it helps when you can do some shots. We’ve done enough tonight. “

The Boilermakers closed the first half with a 45-36 lead at 9-1, then started the second half by scoring the first 11 points. Purdue held the Rutgers goalless for about five minutes, pushing the lead to 56-36.

For the game, Purdue shot 53% while the Rutgers shot 51%. The big difference is that Purdue was on the 19-4 edge at the turnover point. Rutgers had 11 turnovers, four more than Pardur. Boilermakers made 24 of 29 free throws in 17 of the Rutgers’ 13s.

Big picture

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have seen their four-match winning streak over their ranked opponents end – they beat Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois during that streak. Despite some disappointing non-conference losses, Rutgers has kept himself back in the NCAA Tournament bubble. Rutgers was upset then না no. 1Pardu 70-68 sank a deep 3-pointer at Harper’s Boozer on December 9th.

Purdue: The Boilermakers are half-game ahead of Wisconsin (12-4) and Illinois (12-4) in the Big Ten standings. Boilermakers shut down Michigan State and the home road games against Wisconsin and Indiana.

Pole implication

No. 2 Auburn lost to un-ranked Florida and No. 4 Kentucky lost to No. 16 Tennessee, No. 5 Purdue could move up in the rankings with two wins a week.

Coming next

Rutgers: Wednesday in Michigan.

Purdue: Saturday in the state of Michigan.