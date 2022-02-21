Jaden Ivey, No. 5 Purdue end Rutgers’ run over ranked teams



Jaden Ivey scored 25 points, Zach Edey added 15 points and No. 5 Purdue beat the Rutgers 84-72 on Sunday, finishing against the Scarlet Knights’ recent success ranking teams.

The Rutgers have won their last four games, all against top 25 teams. The Scarlet Nights also lost to Pardu in December.

Boilermakers shut down the string because Ive did most of his scoring in the line, 15 of 18 free throws. Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovich each scored 11 points and Mason Gillis 10 points (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten).

Paul Mulcahi added 15 points, Clifford Omorui 14 and Ron Harper Jr. added 13 points (16-10, 10-6) for the Rutgers.

The Boilermakers closed the first half with a 45-36 lead at 9-1, then started the second half by scoring the first 11 points. Purdue held the Rutgers goalless for about five minutes, pushing the lead to 56-36.

For the game, Purdue shot 53% while the Rutgers shot 51%. The big difference is that Purdue was on the 19-4 edge at the turnover point. Boilermakers made 24 of 29 free throws in 17 of the Rutgers’ 13s.

Big picture

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have seen their four-match winning streak over their ranked opponents end – they beat Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois during that streak. Despite some disappointing non-conference losses, Rutgers has kept himself back in the NCAA Tournament bubble. Rutgers was upset then না no. 1Pardu 70-68 sank a deep 3-pointer at Harper’s Boozer on December 9th.

Purdue: The Boilermakers are half-game ahead of Wisconsin (12-4) and Illinois (12-4) in the Big Ten standings. Boilermakers shut down Michigan State and the home road games against Wisconsin and Indiana.

Pole implication

No. 2 Auburn lost to un-ranked Florida and No. 4 Kentucky lost to No. 16 Tennessee, No. 5 Purdue could move up in the rankings with two wins a week.

Coming next

Rutgers: Wednesday in Michigan.

Purdue: Saturday in the state of Michigan.