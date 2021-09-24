Jagdeep Jagga in Rohini Gangwar: Delhi Police says Jagdeep Jagga fired on goon Gogi instead of Maurice Bakkarwala

Notorious goon Jitendra Mann alias Gogi, 30, was killed by two armed robbers in Rohini court on Friday afternoon. The shocking incident took place in a lawyer’s uniform inside the courtroom. Delhi Police personnel who brought Gogi out of jail responded and killed both the miscreants. Police identified the dead as Rahul Tyagi alias Fundi of Baghpat and Morris of Bakkarwala village in West Delhi. But late in the evening, police clarified that the other attacker was not Bakkarwala but Jagdeep alias Jagga of Sonipat. Both are said to be Sunil Mann alias Tillu Tajpuria’s goons.Gogi and his rival goon Tillu were produced in Rohini’s Court No. 207 on Friday in a gang war case, police sources said. Both are currently in jail under the MCOCA. Gogi was brought to the court in the custody of Special Cell and Third Battalion. Gogi was produced in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh around 1:24 p.m. Both were standing near the courtroom, to the right and left of the courtroom, in the guise of false lawyers. Gangster Gogi was standing in front of the judge.

Gogi fell after being hit by half a dozen bullets

Meanwhile, the evil ones fired from both sides. Gogi fell there after being hit by about half a dozen bullets. This caused a commotion in the courtroom. Soldiers from the Special Cell and the 3rd Battalion, who had brought Gogi out of prison, also opened fire. The two thugs, dressed as lawyers, were piled up inside the courtroom. He is known as Rahul Fandi, a resident of Baghpat, UP and Jagdeep alias Jagga, a resident of Sonepat. Both were scoundrels and belonged to the Tillu gang.

Tillu stayed in Tihar and made a cut!

There was an atmosphere of fear in the courtroom due to the sudden shooting. A special cell was also set up to bring Gogi to and from the jail. The arrangement was made after Kuldeep alias Fajja of Gogi gang was taken out of police custody from GTB Hospital on March 25. About half an hour before the bloody incident in the courtroom, Tillu was released from the Tajpuria court in police custody, police sources said, adding that he was produced from jail. Tillu is suspected to have hatched the plot from jail.