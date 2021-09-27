‘Jagged Little Pill’ producers respond to controversies
“Jagged Little Pill” barrels into tonight’s Tony Awards with 15 nominations, more than any other show — but it is facing two controversies with its producers that have prompted an investigation and an apology.
The show, a musical featuring Alanis Morissette songs and a script that explores several social issues, is one of three contenders for Best Musical, and a major contender in the Best Featured Actress and Best Book categories. It plans to resume performances on Broadway next month.
But how the show’s producers developed a portrayal of a character’s gender identity as the show developed, and on accusations by a former cast member who said they had been asked to delay, the show’s producers. Has himself responded to criticism. a surgical procedure. (The Tony voting period ended in March, before the allegation became public.)
On Saturday, the lead producer of the show Vivek J. Tiwari, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price, said that he had hired an employment attorney to look into an allegation of former cast member, Nora Schell, who uses his and her pronouns, and which said The production told her to delay the process of removing the vaginal cysts. union representing stage performers, actors’ equity, also Said it would investigate; Shell said a union vice president was among those who mishandled medical concerns.
More than a week after the musical issued an apology for its response to concerns about the gender identity of one of the show’s main characters, played by Lauren Patton, nominated for Best Featured. Then came the statement of the makers. Actress in a musical.
During the show’s pre-Broadway run, some saw Joe as a rare example of non-binary representation in a major musical; When the show was transferred to Broadway, some of those fans were disappointed with how the role developed.
“In Joe, we set out to portray a character on a gender-expanding journey without a known consequence,” said the lead producers. “During the creative process, as the character developed and changed, between Boston and Broadway, we made mistakes in how we handled this development. In a process designed to be clear and streamlined, several lines that changed the gender of Joe. as non-conformity, and with them, something important and integral, which has been omitted from the character journey.”
The producers said they “hired a new theatrical team (which includes non-binary, transgender and BIPOC representation) to revisit and deepen the script.”
Shell, who was a member of the ensemble cast when the musical opened in late 2019, expressed his concern about the backstage treatment on twitter.
“During previews for the Broadway run of Jagged Little Pill, I was bullied, coerced and forced by multiple high officials to turn down critical and required surgery to remove the growth from my vagina, which continues to make me anemic. Were,” Shell wrote.
the creator replied with his own statementDeclaring itself “deeply disturbed” by the claims and pledging to “take this matter very seriously”.
“Broadway shows are by their very nature collaborative human endeavours, so nothing is more important to us than our people,” he said. “We are committed to continuing to nurture a work environment where everyone feels valued and respected.”
On Saturday, one of the show’s Tony-nominated stars, Celia Rose Gooding, said on Twitter that she was concerned by the allegations. Responding to Shell’s tweet, she wrote, “This is unacceptable. No one should ever turn down the medical treatment needed for a show.”
And, in a more general tweet bid farewell to the show, which she is leaving for a role in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” she wrote that she “cannot ignore the damage Jagged has done to the trans and non-binary community.”
#Jagged #Pill #producers #respond #controversies
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.