‘Jagged Little Pill’ producers respond to controversies

“Jagged Little Pill” barrels into tonight’s Tony Awards with 15 nominations, more than any other show — but it is facing two controversies with its producers that have prompted an investigation and an apology.

The show, a musical featuring Alanis Morissette songs and a script that explores several social issues, is one of three contenders for Best Musical, and a major contender in the Best Featured Actress and Best Book categories. It plans to resume performances on Broadway next month.

But how the show’s producers developed a portrayal of a character’s gender identity as the show developed, and on accusations by a former cast member who said they had been asked to delay, the show’s producers. Has himself responded to criticism. a surgical procedure. (The Tony voting period ended in March, before the allegation became public.)

On Saturday, the lead producer of the show Vivek J. Tiwari, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price, said that he had hired an employment attorney to look into an allegation of former cast member, Nora Schell, who uses his and her pronouns, and which said The production told her to delay the process of removing the vaginal cysts. union representing stage performers, actors’ equity, also Said it would investigate; Shell said a union vice president was among those who mishandled medical concerns.