Jaguars owner Shad Khan reveals why he fired Urban Meyer



Jaguar owner Shad Khan has revealed why he fired the former head coach after the dust finally settled down from Jacksonville’s disastrous short-lived Urban Mayer era last season.

Khan told USA Today Sports that unlike previous Jacksonville head coaches Doug Marron and Gus Bradley, the mayor was not fired because of his lack of success on the field.

“When you lose an issue of respect, trust and honesty, how do you deal with that person?” Khan told USA Today Sports. “It’s not possible.”

Khan had previously said Mayer would have to “restore our trust and respect” after Cincinnati decided not to go home with the coaches after the loss to the Bengals in late September. Mayer, who is married, was apparently seen in a dance video with a woman at an Ohio bar.

“I have addressed this issue with Urban. The specific points of our conversation will be held with confidence. All I can say is that his behavior last weekend was unforgivable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our faith.” There will be and respect, “Khan said.” For that, everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team on behalf of Urban needs a personal commitment. I am confident he will deliver. “

Maya did not regain that faith. He was sacked after numerous controversies and only two wins in 13 Jaguar games.

Khan, speaking about the state of the franchise during last week’s draft, said the reason for firing the mayor was “not about winning and losing.”

Khan is known for making a list of coaches and taking the time to lead. Bradley was sacked at the end of the 2016 season after Jacksonville went 14-48 in his term, where Marron set a 25-44 record before being sacked in January last year after a 1-15 campaign.

“I think when you know that no one is being truthful, how can you be around someone, right? We’ve had Doug Maron here for four years. We’ve had Gus Bradley here for four years. I have nothing but their absolute respect and friendship with them. , “Khan said, through the outlet. “That’s why they got the time, because it wasn’t a matter of honor or truth. It was a matter of winning and losing in four years. It’s much bigger than that.”

Meyer led 2-11 in his partial season, and the Jaguars really began to unleash the offensive side of the ball two weeks later. They averaged 9.1 points in Mayer’s last seven games, ending with a five-game skid.

Khan Meyer was fired just hours after kicker Josh Lambo was released by the Jaguars last year. Tampa Bay Times The mayor kicked him During a practice In august.

“After many weeks of discussions and a thorough analysis of Urban’s tenure with our team, I have come to the conclusion that an immediate change is essential for everyone,” Khan said. Statement on the team’s website . “I told Urban this evening about the change. I said in October, we needed to regain our trust and respect. Sadly, that didn’t happen.”

The outlet reported that Khan and Meyer had not yet reached an agreement on a settlement. The mayor signed a deal worth -12 10-12 million a year that the Jaguars do not plan to pay because they say the mayor was fired for a reason.

The Jaguars have made a fresh start this season under new head coach Doug Pederson, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots in February 2018. The Jaguars almost made it to the big game that year, but they lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship.

But Jacksonville’s future looks bright now because the mayor’s term is in the rearview mirror. The team has picked Trevor Lawrence and Travan Walker as No. 1 overall in the last two drafts.

