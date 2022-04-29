Jaguars select Travon Walker: What to know about the 2022 NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick



The Jacksonville Jaguars picked Travan Walker No. 1 in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night as one of the league’s main events took place in Las Vegas.

Walker was one of two defensive linemen who could really be the top pick in the draft. Experts say Aiden Hutchinson of Michigan could also be a No. 1 overall pick if it weren’t for Georgia’s standout.

Jaguar fans will get to know Walker better throughout his career in Jacksonville.

Read below for a list of things to know about Walker before the 2022 NFL season begins later this year.

High school star

Walker played at Georgia’s Upson-Lee. He was the No. 2 defensive lineman in Georgia. According to 247 Sports, he was a five-star prospect and played in the 2019 All-American Bowl.

Where did Walker play in college?

Walker played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2019 to 2021. He has started playing his new year with the Bulldogs, has appeared in nine games and recorded 15 tackles. He had 2.5 sacks in his first season.

In the epidemic-affected second season in 2020, Walker was able to play seven games and make 13 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, to his credit.

Walker was part of the formidable national-championship-winning Georgia defense that surpassed Alabama to win the title in the 2021 season. He had 33 tackles, six sacks and 7.5 tackles for the rate.

Prosperity in the big moments

Walker had a career game in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama. The Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 as Bryce Young had a career-high seven QB chase.

NFL Draft 2022: Defensive lineman with the Jaguars No. picks Travan Walker. 1 pic

Measurable

Walker is listed as 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds. His arms measured 35 1/2 inches and his arms 10 3/4 inches. He ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash with a 35.5 vertical jump. He runs a 6.89-second three-cone drill and a 4.32-second 20-yard shuttle.

Jaguar defense

Walker linebackers Josh Allen and K’Lavon Chaison, as well as Malcolm Brown, Foley Fatukasi and Roy Robertson-Harris, are ready to play in the same defense.

Jacksonville’s defense has been the worst in the last three years. The team was ranked 28th in 2021 at approved points and 20th in approved yards. The team from the 2018 team is not in the top five in that defensive division.

Jacksonville hopes

With the Walker pick this year and the Trevor Lawrence pick last year, Jacksonville is hoping to turn it around. Jacksonville has only played off once since the 2008 season and only three times since 2000.

Walker must be able to push the Jaguars to the top of the division and back in the playoffs.