Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence excited to work with Doug Pederson: ‘His resume kind of speaks for itself’



Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars had a historically bad season in 2021, but the former Clemson star will have much to look forward to next year.

The Jaguars hired Doug Pederson to be their next head coach on Saturday and a big reason why he decided to take the job is the opportunity to coach one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

“We’re really excited, obviously. I talked to him briefly on the phone, I guess it was Thursday night, and then today, the first time I’ve met him in person, it seems like a really great guy,” Lawrence said. Team website . “Of course, he’s had a lot of success. His biography speaks for itself. He’s an aggressive guy, playing quarterbacks in the NFL. All of these things really excite me, and it’s something I get excited to work with and see him at the table.” What brings. “

Lawrence continued: “I think everyone is excited, everyone is really relieved we got our guy. Being able to move forward and go to work now is a good feeling.”

Last season, the Jaguars finished (3-14) as the worst team in football. For the second year in a row, Jacksonville will be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Lawrence finished with 3,641 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and tied a league-high with 17 interceptions. To be successful in the near future, Pederson will be brought in to help Lawrence get to the next level by cutting pieces around him.