Jai Bhanushali Grand Entry In Bigg Boss 15: Actor Jay Bhanushali’s Amazing Entry In Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan Dances Jungle Is Midnight In Grand Premiere Night Watch Promo- Jai Bhanushali Enters ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Overnight Dance imposed, watch the video

Jai Bhanushali Grand Entry In Bigg Boss 15
Jay Bhanushali entered the world of TV with his TV show ‘Dhoom Machao Dhoom’, but he got the biggest break from Ekta Kapoor’s TV show ‘Qayamat’. He became popular overnight due to the personality of Niv Shergill portrayed in this show. Jay Bhanushali did many more daily and reality shows after this. Apart from TV, Jay Bhanushali has also worked in Bollywood. He acted in ‘Hate Story 2’, ‘Desi Katte’ and ‘Ek Paheli Leela’.
Salman’s tremendous dance in the grand premiere
At the same time, the producers have also released a grand premiere night promo of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, in which Salman Khan is seen doing a dance move to his hit song ‘Jungle Hai Adhi Raat Hai’. This time the theme of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is ‘Crisis in the Jungle’. Competitors will have to spend a few weeks in the woods before entering the house, where they will be given nominal facilities. The contestants who succeed in the work given by ‘Vishwa Sutri’ will get admission in the main house.
These contestants will appear in ‘Bigg Boss 15’
Speaking of other contestants appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, whose names have been revealed so far – Pratik Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Tejaswi Prakash, Akasing, Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Misha Iyer , Ishaan Sehgal and Vidhi Pandya. The show will premiere on October 2 at 9:30 p.m.
