Jai Bhanushali Grand Entry In Bigg Boss 15: Actor Jay Bhanushali’s Amazing Entry In Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan Dances Jungle Is Midnight In Grand Premiere Night Watch Promo- Jai Bhanushali Enters ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Overnight Dance imposed, watch the video

‘Bigg Boss 15’ is just a few hours away from launch and in the meantime a big news has surfaced about its competitors. It is rumored that famous TV star and Bigg Boss 15 host Jay Bhanushali will be joining Salman Khan’s show. Although Jay Bhanushali has previously appeared as a guest in ‘Bigg Boss’, this is the first time he has entered as a contestant.

According to a report in our partner Itimes, Jay Bhanushali has been contracted by the producers for one night for the show. A source close to the show said, “We were looking for some popular TV actors for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The contract with Jay Bhanushali was finalized a day before the contestants entered the Bigg Boss house.



Jay Bhanushali entered the world of TV with his TV show ‘Dhoom Machao Dhoom’, but he got the biggest break from Ekta Kapoor’s TV show ‘Qayamat’. He became popular overnight due to the personality of Niv Shergill portrayed in this show. Jay Bhanushali did many more daily and reality shows after this. Apart from TV, Jay Bhanushali has also worked in Bollywood. He acted in ‘Hate Story 2’, ‘Desi Katte’ and ‘Ek Paheli Leela’.

Salman’s tremendous dance in the grand premiere

At the same time, the producers have also released a grand premiere night promo of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, in which Salman Khan is seen doing a dance move to his hit song ‘Jungle Hai Adhi Raat Hai’. This time the theme of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is ‘Crisis in the Jungle’. Competitors will have to spend a few weeks in the woods before entering the house, where they will be given nominal facilities. The contestants who succeed in the work given by ‘Vishwa Sutri’ will get admission in the main house.



These contestants will appear in ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Speaking of other contestants appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, whose names have been revealed so far – Pratik Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Tejaswi Prakash, Akasing, Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Misha Iyer , Ishaan Sehgal and Vidhi Pandya. The show will premiere on October 2 at 9:30 p.m.