Jai Bheem film controversy announcement of one lakh for attacking actor Suriya security increased

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Tamil superstar Suriya is being discussed the most these days in the world of cinema. The reason for this has been his recently released film Jai Bhim on OTT. It has been alleged that the Vanniyar caste of the South has been shown in a wrong way. Due to which it is being told in the report that actor Surya may also be in danger.

Because of this, their security has been increased more. The atmosphere has deteriorated in such a way that after attacking the star Surya, one lakh rupees has been announced. A leader of Tamil Nadu’s political party PMK has announced this. Pattali Makkal Katchi district secretary Sitamalli Palanisamy has announced a grant of Rs 1 lakh to the person who attacked Surya.

At present, Tamil Nadu Police has registered an FIR under non-bailable sections. According to media reports, tight security has been kept at Surya’s house in Chennai. Let us tell you that on November 2, the film Jai Bhim was released on OTT. This film is made on caste discrimination. Surya is playing the role of a hero in this film.

Where he is seen fighting against the atrocities on backward castes. The film has been released in five languages ​​namely Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. As for the controversy, it has been shown in a scene of the film that Agni Kundam appears on the calendar. Which is the symbol of Vaniyars.

The Vanniyar Samaj has lodged an objection on this. There is also a controversy that in one scene a character is harassed by policemen. The person who is harassing is said to be of Vanniyar caste. The PMK party says that the film Jai Bhim has done a lot of damage to the image of their party. Suriya is the face of this film, due to which he is constantly facing hatred.

english summary Jai Bheem film controversy announcement of one lakh for attacking actor Suriya security increased, read here in all details

Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 17:32 [IST]