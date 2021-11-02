Jai Bhim (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p | Jai Bhim Movie Review

Jai Bhim Pictures Info

Full Name – Jai Bhim

Released – Year 2021

Size – 400 MB||1.2 GB||2.5 GB||4.79 GB

Quality – 480p|| 720p|| 1080p

Jai Bhim Information

Release Date 2 November 2021 (India)

2 November 2021 (India) Directed by- T.J. Gnanavel

T.J. Gnanavel Writing Credits- T.J. Gnanavel

T.J. Gnanavel Produced by- Jyotika, Suriya

Jyotika, Suriya Music by- Sean Roldan

Sean Roldan Cinematography by- S.R. Kathir

S.R. Kathir Film Editing by- Philomin Raj

Philomin Raj Art Direction by- K. Kathir

K. Kathir Visual Goods by Hari Prasath Sundaresan

Hari Prasath Sundaresan Numbers-Anbariv

Music Department-Joaquim Badia, Matt Dunkley, Lewis Jones, Bohemia Junction Limited, Roger Linley, AndrewT. Mackay, Steve Mair, Neelesh Mandalapu, Akash Noatia, Grand Philharmonic Orchestra, Colin Rae, Laurence Ungless, Kostas Vaporidis.

Top Cast Of Jai Bhim

Suriya as Chandru Rajisha Vijayan as Maithra Prakash Raj as I. G. Perumalsami Lijo Mol Jose as Sengoni Guru Somasundaram Not Known V. Jayaprakash as D.G.P.Radhakrishnan Karthik as Kalidasan Manikandan as Rasakannu Ilavarasu as Gunasekaran Sibi Thomas Not Known Rao Ramesh as A.G. Chellapandian M.S. Bhaskar as Sangaran Sanjay Swaroop as Judge Constantine Supergood Subramani as Veerasamy Rajesh Balachandiran as Inspector Natrajan Kumar Natarajan as Kolanji Case Judge ‘Winner’ Ramachandran as Judge #1 Hello Kandasamy as Mundiyampakkam VAO

Jai Bhim is a story of a counsel who fights for the land rights of ethnic people.

Where to Watch Jai Bhim?

I’m going to tell you where you can watch the Jai Bhim movie online. Jai Bhim movie will release on 2nd November on Amazon Prime Video and you can also watch it online on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to gadgetclock.com for further forthcoming pictures. So that you can also get information about forthcoming pictures.

Jai Bhim Movie Information

The year 2021

Country-India

Language Tamil

Quality 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format AVI, MKV, MP4

Jai Bhim Story reviews

Through the website Gadgetclock.com, you’re informed that – only the review of this Movie and series is being given through this post. You can not download pictures through this website. This isn’t a Movie and series downloading website.

Disclaimer – Gadget Clock does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.