‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans raised in front of people offering Namaz, Swara Bhaskar said – I am ashamed to be a Hindu

The matter of protest against offering Namaz at an empty space in Sector-47 of Gurugram was not yet settled that now a new video has surfaced. In this video, some people are seen offering Namaz in an empty space and the presence of police and security forces in large numbers is also visible. Because some unknown people from the other side were opposing the people offering Namaz. Slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ can also be heard in the video. Police is also seen talking to people to control the situation.

Actress Swara Bhaskar has shared this video clip on Twitter. He wrote in his tweet, ‘Ashamed to be a Hindu.’ People are also reacting differently to this tweet of Swara. One user wrote, ‘Such a statement is not your first time. If you hate your religion so much then change it. A user named Kukil Sharma writes, ‘Hinduism has to face slander because of people like these. There is no right to obstruct anyone’s prayer. Another user writes, ‘Today Hindus and Muslims are seen separately in India, but both have the right over this country.’

User Feedback: User Shakeel Ahmed writes, ‘Government ground is a road in the eyes of devotees. Because they have to pass through this deserted place. A user named John Michael writes, ‘Intolerance in India has increased much more than before. This is the time that we should understand other religions also and maintain the secularism of India.

A user named KP Singh writes, ‘If seen in a way, it is also fine because by doing this the eyes of the government will open and a proper place will be available for Namaz. Waqf Board should also make such places for Muslims. One user wrote, ‘It is not right from anywhere that local people should be harassed in the name of offering Namaz. Everyone who does this should be ashamed of themselves.

According to the reports, the video going viral is from Sector-12 of Gurugram. Here Friday prayers were being offered in an empty space. Local people say that there is a lot of problem in commuting by offering Namaz in open places. Because it blocks the whole path. That’s why he opposed it. According to the Times of India, some time ago in Sector-47, local people protested against the people offering Namaz in the open ground. Here people started raising slogans of ‘Namaz place empty’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.